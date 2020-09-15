ReddCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $78,220.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 15th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, LiteBit.eu, Bisq and Cryptopia. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $24.00 million and approximately $78,220.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 35.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00048084 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.58 or 0.00687462 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,851.58 or 1.00020830 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.20 or 0.01495053 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011199 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00130202 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005686 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002290 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bleutrade, Crex24, YoBit, Bittrex, C-Patex, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, LiteBit.eu and Bisq. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

