Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Odeon Capital Group

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Odeon Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

RF traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.81. The stock had a trading volume of 250,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,743,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.85. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $288,941,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 309.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,757,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,221,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936,752 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,725,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,758,000 after acquiring an additional 899,837 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 14.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,500,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,305 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 126.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,490,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421,820 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

