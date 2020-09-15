ReNeuron Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) Short Interest Up 33.3% in August

ReNeuron Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ReNeuron Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th.

Shares of RNUGF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407. The company has a market cap of $41.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of -26.67. ReNeuron Group has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65.

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients living with chronic disability following stroke, as well as that has been completed Phase I clinical trial to treat limb ischaemia.

