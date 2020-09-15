Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Shares Gap Down to $2.53

Research Frontiers, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFR) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.53, but opened at $2.39. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Research Frontiers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

The company has a market cap of $75.63 million, a PE ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 18.32 and a quick ratio of 18.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 194.70% and a negative return on equity of 38.78%.

In other news, insider Kevin Douglas sold 11,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $59,129.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 267,993 shares of company stock worth $849,259. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Research Frontiers by 25.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Research Frontiers by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Research Frontiers during the second quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Research Frontiers by 95.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Research Frontiers during the second quarter worth $99,000. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Research Frontiers Company Profile (NASDAQ:REFR)

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

