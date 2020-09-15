Reviewing Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) and Drive Shack (NASDAQ:DS)

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) and Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Dunkin Brands Group and Drive Shack’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dunkin Brands Group 16.79% -38.22% 6.03% Drive Shack -35.12% -480.82% -16.75%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.2% of Dunkin Brands Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of Drive Shack shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Dunkin Brands Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Drive Shack shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dunkin Brands Group and Drive Shack’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dunkin Brands Group $1.37 billion 4.67 $242.02 million $3.17 24.52 Drive Shack $272.06 million 0.32 -$54.85 million ($0.84) -1.52

Dunkin Brands Group has higher revenue and earnings than Drive Shack. Drive Shack is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dunkin Brands Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Dunkin Brands Group has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Drive Shack has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Dunkin Brands Group and Drive Shack, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dunkin Brands Group 0 15 11 0 2.42 Drive Shack 0 0 4 0 3.00

Dunkin Brands Group presently has a consensus target price of $72.86, suggesting a potential downside of 6.26%. Drive Shack has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 212.50%. Given Drive Shack’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Drive Shack is more favorable than Dunkin Brands Group.

Summary

Dunkin Brands Group beats Drive Shack on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds. Its restaurants serve hot and cold coffee, baked goods, and hard serve ice cream. The company also offers packaged coffee, Dunkin' K-Cup pods, and ready-to-drink bottled iced coffee in retail outlets. As of December 29, 2018, it had 12,871 Dunkin' Donuts points of distribution and 8,041 Baskin-Robbins points of distribution. The company franchises its restaurants under the Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc. owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun. The company's Traditional Golf Properties segment owns and operates golf properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, leased, or managed 66 properties in 11 states. The company also invests in loans and securities. The company was formerly known as Newcastle Investment Corp. and changed its name to Drive Shack Inc. in December 2016. Drive Shack Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

