Reviewing Genco Shipping & Trading (NASDAQ:FREE) & Hershey (NASDAQ:HSY)

Genco Shipping & Trading (NASDAQ:FREE) and Hershey (NYSE:HSY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Genco Shipping & Trading and Hershey, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genco Shipping & Trading 0 0 0 0 N/A Hershey 1 12 3 0 2.13

Hershey has a consensus target price of $145.36, suggesting a potential upside of 0.59%. Given Hershey’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hershey is more favorable than Genco Shipping & Trading.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genco Shipping & Trading and Hershey’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genco Shipping & Trading N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hershey $7.99 billion 3.76 $1.15 billion $5.78 25.00

Hershey has higher revenue and earnings than Genco Shipping & Trading.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.8% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of Hershey shares are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of Hershey shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Genco Shipping & Trading has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hershey has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Genco Shipping & Trading and Hershey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genco Shipping & Trading N/A N/A N/A Hershey 13.50% 70.65% 14.26%

Summary

Hershey beats Genco Shipping & Trading on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies. The company provides its products primarily under the Hershey's, Reese's, Kisses, Jolly Rancher, Almond Joy, Brookside, barkTHINS, Cadbury, Good & Plenty, Heath, Kit Kat, Lancaster, Payday, Rolo, Twizzlers, Whoppers, York, Scharffen Berger, Dagoba, Ice Breakers, Breathsavers, and Bubble Yum brands, as well as under the Krave, Popwell, SkinnyPop, Pirate's Boot, Oatmega, Paqui, Pelon Pelo Rico, IO-IO, Nutrine, Maha Lacto, Jumpin, Sofit, and Tyrrells brands. It markets and sells its products to wholesale distributors, chain grocery stores, mass merchandisers, chain drug stores, vending companies, wholesale clubs, convenience stores, dollar stores, concessionaires, and department stores. The Hershey Company was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

