Reviewing Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) & Centric Brands (NYSE:CTRCQ)

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) and Centric Brands (OTCMKTS:CTRCQ) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

This table compares Gildan Activewear and Centric Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gildan Activewear $2.82 billion 1.44 $259.81 million $1.66 12.39 Centric Brands $596.60 million 0.00 -$123.77 million N/A N/A

Gildan Activewear has higher revenue and earnings than Centric Brands.

Volatility and Risk

Gildan Activewear has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centric Brands has a beta of -0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.4% of Gildan Activewear shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Centric Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Centric Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gildan Activewear and Centric Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gildan Activewear -10.14% 0.37% 0.19% Centric Brands N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Gildan Activewear and Centric Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gildan Activewear 1 7 5 0 2.31 Centric Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.38%. Given Gildan Activewear’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gildan Activewear is more favorable than Centric Brands.

Summary

Gildan Activewear beats Centric Brands on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc. manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands. It also offers athletic, dress, casual, workwear, liner, and therapeutic socks, as well as sheer panty hose, tights, and leggings under the Gildan, Gildan Platinum, Under Armour, Gold Toe, PowerSox, GT a Gold Toe Brand, Silver Toe, Signature Gold by Goldtoe, Peds, MediPeds, Kushyfoot, Therapy Plus, All Pro, Secret, Silks, Secret Silky, and American Apparel brand names. In addition, the company provides men's and boys' top and bottom underwear, and ladies panties under Gildan, Gildan Platinum, and American Apparel brand names; and ladies shapewear, intimates, and accessories under Secret, Secret Silky, and American Apparel brand names, as well as other products, such as denim, jackets, sweaters, bodysuits, skirts, dresses, and accessories. It offers its products through wholesale distributors, screen printers/embellishers, and retailers, as well as through its e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as Textiles Gildan Inc. and changed its name to Gildan Activewear Inc. in March 1995. Gildan Activewear Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Centric Brands Company Profile

Centric Brands Inc. designs, produces, merchandises, manages, markets, and distributes kid's wear, and women's and men's accessories and apparel in North America and international markets. The company also licenses approximately 100 brands across its core product categories, including kid's, women's, and men's accessories and apparel. Its owned brands include Hudson, a designer and marketer of women's and men's branded denim and apparel; Robert Graham, an eclectic apparel and accessories brand; and SWIMS, a Scandinavian lifestyle brand for a range of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company sells its products through its owned retail stores, e-commerce Websites, retail partners' Websites, and partner shop-in-shops, as well as to department, specialty, and mass merchant retail stores. It operates retail stores for its Robert Graham and SWIMS brands. As of May 15, 2019, the company operated 31 Robert Graham brand stores, which consisted of 19 full price stores and 12 outlet stores; and 3 SWIMS brand outlet stores, which consisted of 1 full price store and 2 outlet stores. The company was formerly known as Differential Brands Group Inc. and changed its name to Centric Brands Inc. in October 2018. Centric Brands Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York. On May 18, 2020, Centric Brands Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.