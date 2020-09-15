Reviewing Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and QuinStreet (NYSE:QNST)

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mastercard and QuinStreet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastercard $16.88 billion 20.08 $8.12 billion $7.77 43.58 QuinStreet $490.34 million 1.57 $18.10 million $0.34 43.12

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than QuinStreet. QuinStreet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mastercard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Mastercard has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuinStreet has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.7% of Mastercard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of QuinStreet shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Mastercard shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of QuinStreet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mastercard and QuinStreet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastercard 0 5 27 0 2.84 QuinStreet 0 0 2 0 3.00

Mastercard currently has a consensus target price of $346.16, indicating a potential upside of 2.23%. QuinStreet has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.50%. Given Mastercard’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mastercard is more favorable than QuinStreet.

Profitability

This table compares Mastercard and QuinStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastercard 45.12% 129.52% 25.04% QuinStreet 3.69% 7.49% 5.17%

Summary

Mastercard beats QuinStreet on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services. The company offers integrated products and services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid payment programs and management services; and commercial payment products and solutions. It also provides value-added products and services comprising safety and security products, loyalty and reward programs, information and analytics services, consulting services, and issuer and acquirer processing services. The company offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus brands. Mastercard Incorporated has a strategic alliance with Finexio; and a strategic partnership with Network International to develop electronic payments in Africa and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc., an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers. The company provides its services in various verticals, such as financial services, education, business-to-business technology, and home services. QuinStreet, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

