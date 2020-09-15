Reviewing Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) and VirTra Systems (NYSE:VTSI)

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) and VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Oil-Dri Co. of America and VirTra Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oil-Dri Co. of America 0 0 0 0 N/A VirTra Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

VirTra Systems has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.13%. Given VirTra Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VirTra Systems is more favorable than Oil-Dri Co. of America.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Oil-Dri Co. of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of VirTra Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Oil-Dri Co. of America shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of VirTra Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Oil-Dri Co. of America and VirTra Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oil-Dri Co. of America 5.83% 11.86% 8.01% VirTra Systems -0.64% -1.21% -0.66%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oil-Dri Co. of America and VirTra Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oil-Dri Co. of America $277.02 million 1.01 $12.61 million N/A N/A VirTra Systems $18.71 million 1.65 -$80,000.00 ($0.01) -397.00

Oil-Dri Co. of America has higher revenue and earnings than VirTra Systems.

Risk & Volatility

Oil-Dri Co. of America has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VirTra Systems has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oil-Dri Co. of America beats VirTra Systems on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products, which serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names. It also offers animal health and nutrition products for the livestock industry under the Amlan, Calibrin, ConditionAde, MD-09, and Pel-Unite and Pel-Unite Plus brand names; and bleaching clay and purification aid products for bleaching, purification, and filtration applications under the Pure-Flo, Perform, Select, and Ultra-Clear brand names. In addition, the company provides cat litter products, such as scoopable and non-clumping litters under the Cat's Pride and Jonny Cat brand names; industrial and automotive sorbent products from clay, polypropylene, and recycled cotton materials to absorb oil, acid, paint, ink, water, and other liquids under the Oil-Dri brand name; and sports products for use on baseball, softball, football, and soccer fields under the Pro's Choice brand name. Its customers include mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users; processors and refiners of edible oils, petroleum-based oils, and biodiesel fuel; manufacturers of animal feed and agricultural chemicals; distributors of animal health and nutrition products; and marketers of consumer products. Oil-Dri Corporation of America was founded in 1941 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

VirTra Systems Company Profile

VirTra, Inc. develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian use worldwide. Its products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; V-ST, a realistic single screen simulated shooting range simulator; and Top Subject Mater Expert Content, a content supplied with its simulators. The company also offers V-Author, a software that allows users to create, edit, and train with content specific to agency's objectives; Simulated Recoil, a range of realistic and reliable simulated recoil kits/weapons; and Threat-Fire, a return fire device that applies real-world stress on the trainees during simulation training. It sells its simulators and related products through a direct sales force and distribution partners. The company was formerly known as VirTra Systems, Inc. and changed its name to VirTra, Inc. in October 2016. VirTra, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

