Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Revolution Medicines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. Revolution Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $47.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.94.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $73,870.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 266,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,740,683.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 1,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $41,716.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,716.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,006 shares of company stock valued at $614,811 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

