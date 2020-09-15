Rise (RISE) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. During the last week, Rise has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rise has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $704.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00025212 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000929 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000220 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 159,460,583 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official website is rise.vision. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision.

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

