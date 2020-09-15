Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target Raised to C$1.76 at BMO Capital Markets

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.50 to C$1.76 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ROOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Roots from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Roots from C$1.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Roots from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roots from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roots has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.82.

Get Roots alerts:

Shares of Roots stock opened at C$1.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.15. The stock has a market cap of $61.08 million and a PE ratio of -1.17. Roots has a 52-week low of C$0.62 and a 52-week high of C$2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.19, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides women's, men's, kids, toddler, and baby apparel; leather goods; footwear; and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.