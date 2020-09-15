Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.94.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. Fundamental Research began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $89.93 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $95.50 to $104.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RY opened at $74.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $0.805 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 47.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

