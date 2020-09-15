Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sabre from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabre from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.33.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Sabre has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $23.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.67.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.46). Sabre had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.05%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sabre by 360.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,121,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,743,000 after acquiring an additional 11,057,878 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Sabre by 0.6% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,707,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,362,000 after acquiring an additional 73,550 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Sabre in the second quarter valued at $75,996,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sabre by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,160,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,323,000 after acquiring an additional 184,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in Sabre by 95.3% in the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,950,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,203 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

