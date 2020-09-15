SAFE T GRP LTD/S (NASDAQ:SFET) Short Interest Update

SAFE T GRP LTD/S (NASDAQ:SFET) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,100 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the August 15th total of 230,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SFET opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45. SAFE T GRP LTD/S has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $15.80. The firm has a market cap of $74,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SAFE T GRP LTD/S stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SAFE T GRP LTD/S (NASDAQ:SFET) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 22.06% of SAFE T GRP LTD/S at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SAFE T GRP LTD/S Company Profile

Safe-T Group Ltd. develops and markets cyber security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud.

