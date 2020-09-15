SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Coverage Initiated at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $0.34 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.81% from the company’s previous close.

OTCMKTS:SNWV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,414. SANUWAVE Health has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25.

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SANUWAVE Health will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications worldwide. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures.

