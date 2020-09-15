Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Short Interest Update

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a growth of 119.0% from the August 15th total of 17,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMIT opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44. Schmitt Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Schmitt Industries stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) by 71.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,339 shares during the quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.70% of Schmitt Industries worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Schmitt Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Schmitt Industries Company Profile

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time.

