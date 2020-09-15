Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Shares of SRRK opened at $16.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $491.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.46. Scholar Rock has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $21.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.53.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 301.13% and a negative return on equity of 61.68%. Analysts expect that Scholar Rock will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 11,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.