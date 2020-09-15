Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:ARYA) Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ARYA) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, September 16th. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition had issued 13,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 7th. The total size of the offering was $130,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ARYA stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $11.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARYA. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $580,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $787,000.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Company Profile

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences and medical technology sectors in North America and Europe.

