Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14,766.7% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 70.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,637.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.21. 835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,600. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.27 and its 200-day moving average is $62.75. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $77.74.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

