SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Crex24. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $18,884.74 and approximately $255.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Profile

SCRIV is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Trading

SCRIV NETWORK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

