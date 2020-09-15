Scrypta Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $143.00 (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Scrypta has a market cap of $341,948.72 and $143.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Scrypta has traded down 56.3% against the US dollar. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 85.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00468994 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00020802 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00009647 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005960 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009734 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 16,980,470 coins and its circulating supply is 13,741,421 coins. The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage. The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain.

Scrypta Coin Trading

Scrypta can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

