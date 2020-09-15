Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) Short Interest Update

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 421,300 shares, an increase of 121.7% from the August 15th total of 190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SEEL stock opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. Seelos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88.

SEEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Seelos Therapeutics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 23,393 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

