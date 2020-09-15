ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SFBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $40.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.26.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $90.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $251,183.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,130 shares in the company, valued at $11,964,183.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $126,555.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 317,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,203,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,194 shares of company stock valued at $773,794 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 43.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 35.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

