Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Price Target Raised to C$28.00 at National Bank Financial

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

TSE:SJR.B opened at C$24.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion and a PE ratio of 19.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of C$17.77 and a 12 month high of C$27.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be given a $0.0988 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 91.15%.

In related news, Director Willard Yuill sold 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.75, for a total value of C$339,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 614,546 shares in the company, valued at C$15,210,013.50. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,475,000.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

