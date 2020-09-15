Sherritt International (TSE:S) Price Target Raised to C$0.35 at National Bank Financial

Sherritt International (TSE:S) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TSE:S opened at C$0.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21. Sherritt International has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.22, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$40.90 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sherritt International will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

