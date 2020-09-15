ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) Short Interest Up 71.5% in August

ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 71.5% from the August 15th total of 606,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIXY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ShiftPixy by 256.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShiftPixy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in ShiftPixy during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in ShiftPixy by 253.9% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 24,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ShiftPixy in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShiftPixy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

NASDAQ PIXY opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.07. ShiftPixy has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average is $5.35.

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.55) by $4.32. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter.

About ShiftPixy

ShiftPixy, Inc provides employment services for businesses; and workers in shift or other part-time/temporary positions in the United States. The company also operates as a payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. It primarily serves restaurant, hospitality, and maintenance service industries.

