Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €158.14 ($186.05).

SAE opened at €130.80 ($153.88) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.26, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €141.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is €95.50. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -88.92. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €31.95 ($37.59) and a one year high of €166.40 ($195.76).

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

