Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for International Personal Finance (LON:IPF)

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

International Personal Finance stock opened at GBX 61.10 ($0.80) on Friday. International Personal Finance has a twelve month low of GBX 32.55 ($0.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 179.80 ($2.35). The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.51. The company has a market capitalization of $136.70 million and a P/E ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 63.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 69.17.

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported GBX (27.70) (($0.36)) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Personal Finance will post 3643.4118397 EPS for the current year.

International Personal Finance Company Profile

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit products in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurances; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans.

