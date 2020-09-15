Short Interest in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Expands By 81.4%

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 81.4% from the August 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,112,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,549,000 after purchasing an additional 111,140 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIQUY. Zacks Investment Research cut AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day moving average is $28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.66.

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

