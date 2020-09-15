Short Interest in Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Drops By 50.0%

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

ANDHF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Andlauer Healthcare Group in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $35.25 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ANDHF opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.10. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.