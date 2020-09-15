Short Interest in Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) Declines By 46.0%

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 409,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 179,072 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 325,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 245,206 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 873,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 168,682 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,485,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

AGTC stock opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.80. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $10.42. The firm has a market cap of $112.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.54.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGTC. ValuEngine raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Roth Capital increased their price target on Applied Genetic Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Genetic Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.53.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.