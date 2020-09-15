Short Interest in Biotricity Inc (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Rises By 30.0%

Biotricity Inc (OTCMKTS:BTCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the August 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BTCY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 16,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,162. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30. Biotricity has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $2.21.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc, a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, focuses on providing biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses to deliver remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

