Short Interest in Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Expands By 33.8%

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 809,500 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the August 15th total of 605,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

MNRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE MNRL traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.83. The company had a trading volume of 10,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,975. Brigham Minerals has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $487.15 million, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $12.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.25%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 6,351.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

