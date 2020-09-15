Short Interest in Chemesis International Inc (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Expands By 58.4%

Chemesis International Inc (OTCMKTS:CADMF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, an increase of 58.4% from the August 15th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CADMF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,763. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.59. Chemesis International has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26.

Chemesis International Company Profile

Chemesis International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products in California, Puerto Rico, and Colombia. It provides various types of extractions, formulations, and products specializing in BHO extraction, alchohol extraction, and CO2 extraction.

