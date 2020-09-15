Short Interest in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Declines By 27.2%

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 313,700 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the August 15th total of 431,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $69,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 12.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth $137,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

CHCT stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.17. 1,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,173. Community Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $52.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.62.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.30). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 3.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.423 dividend. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.48%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

