Short Interest in CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Grows By 33.3%

CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS COIHY traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $39.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.66. CRODA INTL PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $23.76 and a 12-month high of $41.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Get CRODA INTL PLC/ADR alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on COIHY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Main First Bank upgraded shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

About CRODA INTL PLC/ADR

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for CRODA INTL PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRODA INTL PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.