Short Interest in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) Expands By 45.7%

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the August 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SOLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

NASDAQ:SOLO opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.62 and a current ratio of 26.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 94.40% and a negative net margin of 4,274.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Electrameccanica Vehicles will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 95.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 2.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.