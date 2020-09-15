Short Interest in Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Expands By 33.3%

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN ESP traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855. Espey Manufacturing & Electronics has a twelve month low of $15.97 and a twelve month high of $25.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESP. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics by 229.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Espey Manufacturing & Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Espey Manufacturing & Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

About Espey Manufacturing & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

