Short Interest in Green Planet Bio Engineering Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GPLB) Grows By 33.3%

Green Planet Bio Engineering Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GPLB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of GPLB stock remained flat at $$0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07. Green Planet Bio Engineering has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.12.

About Green Planet Bio Engineering

Green Planet Bioengineering Co, Ltd. is a shell company, which engages in the acquisition and merging in an existing business operation. The company was founded on October 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

