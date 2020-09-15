Short Interest in InPlay Oil Corp (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Drops By 25.1%

InPlay Oil Corp (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,100 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the August 15th total of 237,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.7 days.

InPlay Oil stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,219. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $9.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.22. InPlay Oil has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.62.

About InPlay Oil

Inplay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

