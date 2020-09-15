Short Interest in Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) Drops By 27.2%

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the August 15th total of 4,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Intec Pharma stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.28. 64,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,137,414. Intec Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that Intec Pharma will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Monday, May 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intec Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTEC. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intec Pharma by 315.9% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 600,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 456,255 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intec Pharma by 61,948.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 367,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 366,733 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intec Pharma Company Profile

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

