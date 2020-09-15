Short Interest in Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Expands By 33.5%

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,946,700 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the August 15th total of 6,700,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 112.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MYBUF remained flat at $$0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23. Meyer Burger Technology has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.60.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a report on Monday, July 6th.

Meyer Burger Technology Company Profile

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, provides systems and processes based on semiconductor technologies. It operates through Photovoltaics and Specialised Technologies segments. The company provides flexible systems for large area plasma processing, thin film encapsulation products, wire saws for hard and brittle materials, cell coating technologies, diamond wire saws, inkjet printing production platform, wafer inspection systems, control systems and software solutions, consumables, squaring of multi-ingots, and cell connection, as well as inkjet printing tools and pick-and-place and micro-assembly tools.

