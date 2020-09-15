Short Interest in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Grows By 101.7%

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, an increase of 101.7% from the August 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 391,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on POWI shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $163,857.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,250.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total value of $207,293.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,630.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,971. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 41.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 93.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 714.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Power Integrations by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,226,000 after acquiring an additional 20,804 shares during the period. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $54.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.48. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $63.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 45.94%. The firm had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 49.44%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.