Short Interest in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Decreases By 43.2%

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the August 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of USMC opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $34.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 1,169.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 83,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 10,356 shares in the last quarter.

