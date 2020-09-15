Short Interest in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Expands By 109.0%

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a growth of 109.0% from the August 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 17.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Seanergy Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHIP opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $0.58. Seanergy Maritime has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.30%. Research analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

SHIP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

