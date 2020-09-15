Short Interest in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Grows By 85.7%

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,990,000 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the August 15th total of 4,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 50.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSS opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The company has a market cap of $24.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.13.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60). Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82,080 shares in the last quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 682,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 134,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

