Short Interest in Tecan Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Grows By 33.7%

Tecan Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the August 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 115.0 days.

TCHBF has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank cut Tecan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tecan Group in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tecan Group in a report on Sunday, August 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCHBF traded up $23.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $464.00. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.48. Tecan Group has a 12 month low of $245.00 and a 12 month high of $488.00.

About Tecan Group

Tecan Group Ltd. provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, and forensic and diagnostic laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company develops, produces, markets, and supports automated workflow solutions, including laboratory instruments, software packages, application knowhow, services, consumables, and spare parts; bioanalytical instruments, such as microplate readers and washers; and consulting, and service and consumables for genomics, protein analysis, and cell and tissue analysis.

