Short Interest in Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) Declines By 44.6%

Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 665,100 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the August 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 197,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TNAV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet raised Telenav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Telenav in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised Telenav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

In related news, insider Hassan Wahla sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $1,629,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNAV. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telenav by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 966,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 376,694 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telenav in the 1st quarter valued at $1,194,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telenav by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 325,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 263,871 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Telenav by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 982,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 170,616 shares during the period. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telenav in the 1st quarter valued at $718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TNAV opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $193.50 million, a PE ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 0.18. Telenav has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Telenav had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $35.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that Telenav will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

