Short Interest in TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Increases By 94.6%

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 270,300 shares, a growth of 94.6% from the August 15th total of 138,900 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TFFP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

TFFP opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.43 million and a PE ratio of -4.69. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $16.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.77.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 856,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after buying an additional 277,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

